Divers searching Marshfield cranberry bog after report of skater who fell through thin ice

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Divers are searching through a Marshfield cranberry bog after receiving a report of a skater who fell through thin ice.

A witness driving in the area of Route 3A by St. Christine’s Church reported that a skater had fallen into the water, police said.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter is overhead with a heat-seeking camera.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Police say a witness driving by saw a skater fall in. There’s a hole in the ice. A @MassStatePolice chopper is overhead with a heat seeking camera assisting with the search. So far there’s no sign of a person in distress. The bog is not deep. 5 feet at most in spots. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) February 14, 2019

Breaking: Marshfield Fire dept has divers in the water looking for a skater who fell through thin ice at a flooded cranberry bog off of route 3A, by St Christine’s Church. So far they have not been able to locate him. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) February 14, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)