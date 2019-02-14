Divers searching Marshfield cranberry bog after report of skater who fell through thin ice

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Divers are searching through a Marshfield cranberry bog after receiving a report of a skater who fell through thin ice.
A witness driving in the area of Route 3A by St. Christine’s Church reported that a skater had fallen into the water, police said.
A Massachusetts State Police helicopter is overhead with a heat-seeking camera.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
