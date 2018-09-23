Divers uncover sunken treasure in Portugal

LISBON, PORTUGAL (WHDH)- A centuries-old shipwreck was discovered off the coast of a Lisbon, Portugal suburb earlier this month.

Archeologists working for Nova University of Lisbon in partnership with the Portuguese government found the ship on September 3, submerged just 40 feet from the surface not far from the coast of Cascais, a suburb of Lisbon, according to officials.

Aboard the ship divers found Chinese ceramics, shells used for currency and spices, according to maritime archeologists.

It is believed that the vessel sank sometime between 1575 and 1625.

“This is one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the century,” Cascais Mayor Carlos Carreiras said.

Some of the artifacts have been removed so as to preserve them.

Divers are expected to return to the site in hopes of finding more treasures in the fathoms below.

