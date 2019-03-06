DMV: Suspect charged in fatal kidnapping of Lynn mother was driving stolen car at time of arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect in the fatal kidnapping of a Lynn mother was driving a stolen car when police stopped him in Delaware last Thursday and found the remains of 23-year-old Jassy Correia in a suitcase in the trunk, officials said.

Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of the Golden State, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Coleman is a suspect in the death of Correia, who was last seen alive early on the morning of Feb. 24 leaving a Boston nightclub where she had celebrated her birthday.

Authorities say Coleman is in the process of being extradited back to Massachusetts, where he will face federal charges.

If convicted, Coleman would be eligible for the death penalty. It’s not clear if authorities plan to seek the death penalty.

Correia leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter. She is will be laid to rest this weekend in Dorchester.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)