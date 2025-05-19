DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her defense team arrived at court in Dedham Monday, as her murder retrial entered its fifth week of testimony.

Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

Her first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

DNA expert Nicholas Bradford testified Monday about DNA found on the tail light of Read’s SUV. He said three DNA samples were detected — one of which matches O’Keefe.

Although the other two samples have not been identified, Bradford told the jury there is strong DNA support to rule out Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik and now-fired Trooper Michael Proctor as contributors.

Digital forensics expert Shanon Burgess was also on the stand. Burgess was tasked with collecting and analyzing system data from Read’s SUV, specifically focusing on a three-point turn and reverse of the vehicle in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022.

