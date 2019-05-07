‘Do not call back’: FCC warns public of late-night scam calls

(WHDH) — The Federal Communications Commission is warning the public after reported waves of “One Ring” or “Wangiri” scam calls that are targeting specific area codes in bursts, often calling multiple times in the middle of the night.

The calls are likely trying to prompt consumers to call the number back. They often result in per minute toll charges similar to a 900 number, according to the FCC.

Reports indicate that the calls are using the “222” country code of the West African nation of Mauritania.

“Do not call back numbers you do not recognize, especially those appearing to originate overseas,” the FCC said in a press release.

The FCC says One Ring scams take place when a scammer calls a number and hangs up after a ring or two. The scammer may call repeatedly hoping to get the consumer to call back and run up a toll that is largely paid to the scammer.

If you have received a scam call, click here to file a complaint with the FCC.

