BOSTON (WHDH) - Cell phone video captured the scene of a rowdy road takeover in Boston’s South End early Sunday morning that resulted in a police cruiser set on fire.

At around 2 a.m., Boston police said one of their cruisers pulled into the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street to stop a car meet up, which is when cars block off intersections to race and often engage in spinouts and dangerous driving.

Police said fireworks thrown at the cruiser caused it to erupt in flames.

“The car was clearly under attack,” said witness John Friedel. “It stopped and was attacked more by a really long pole they were smashing in the windshield.”

Witnesses said people then started running from police.

“It was like a riot,” witness SImran Malhotra said. “We saw someone get arrested and we looked to the right and there’s a cop car on fire.”

While the fire department put out the flames, police caught and arrested an 18-year-old and a 19-year old, both from Rhode Island.

“We don’t tolerate this behavior,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. “We will spare no expense or resource to hold the people accountable. The officers work hard every day, and they should be able to do their jobs without worrying about being injured for no reason.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also issued a warning to anyone who comes to Boston to cause problems.

“The outside individuals who came into our city to cause disorder and brought dangers here will be prosecuted,” she said. “Do not come into Boston to disrespect our community to cause harm and disorder.”

