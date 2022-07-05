Forest service officials shuttered a New Hampshire campground after a bear was spotted walking near a tent, and urged people not to encourage the animal by feeding it.

Officials said the bear at Fourth Iron Campground in the White Mountains has been habituated to receiving food rewards and now is not showing any fear of humans. The campground and adjoining beach are closed until further notice to prevent more interaction, officials said.

“One of the reasons that we closed the campgrounds so quickly is to try and minimize the human-bear conflict situation,” said ranger Jessie Dubuque. “Bears are obviously very food driven. They’re main motivation is to pack on as many calories as possible before the winter.”



(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)