‘Do something to make a difference’: Beverly Hospital nurse makes masks for other healthcare workers

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Beverly Hospital nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic is going above and beyond by making masks to help other healthcare workers.

Registered nurse Logan Collins is on a mission to make sure those in the medical field have access to personal protective equipment.

“The shortage is affecting us directly; everyday,” the 23-year-old said. “It’s something we’re not used to, so I wanted to do something to make a difference.”

Collins has made more than 100 masks so far and says that it takes about 10 minutes to make each one.

“It honestly helps me,” she said. “Instead of being at home worrying about what’s going on, it actually helps me and gives me something to do.”

It’s also giving Collins a chance to spread a little joy.

“I’ve been doing all types of different prints. Just fun, happy stuff, so people have really enjoyed them,” she exclaimed.

Originally, Collins was just making the masks for her coworkers. Her efforts have since taken off on social media and she has expanded her production efforts.

“Just working on them for anyone who needs them at this point,” she said. “As long as people are asking for them, I’ll keep making them.”

Collins latest patch of masks are in the process of being shipped to Viriginia.

