‘Do the right thing:’ Boston officials, religious leaders hold vigil after protests

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city officials and faith leaders called for unity at a vigil at City Hall Saturday, following thousands of people protesting the death of George Floyd Friday.

“We are not here to placate the unrest and the rage that’s taking place in our community, we are here because we have a moral obligation to be here, because we care,” said Bishop John Borders III, of Morning Star Baptist Church.

“Scripture makes it very clear we cannot stay silent at times of injustice,” said Mayor Marty Walsh. “Now is a time for all of us to stand together by praying for peace, by listening and learning and working for justice.”

The protests came after Floyd died after Minneapolis police officers knelt on his neck, and one has been charged with third-degree murder.

“That is not the way we police, and that is not the way we’re going to police,” Police Commissioner William Gross said at the vigil. “We should not — ourselves our children — ever have to view a video like we did emanated from Minneapolis.”

Several protesters faced off with officers at two police stations Friday and officers arrested 10 on disorderly conduct and assault charges. Borders said officials and residents need to “do the right thing” after Floyd’s death.

“We expect the mayor to do the right thing, we expect the police to do the right thing, you out to respect us as clergy to do the right thing and we are expecting you also to do the right thing,” Borders said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)