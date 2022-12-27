WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Winchester are searching for a driver who struck a woman with an SUV and took off last week.

Officials with the Winchester Police Department said the hit-and-run happened on Thursday, Dec. 22, in the area of Main and Vine streets sometime before 8:45 p.m.

That was when officials say the owner of Katana Spa and Salon, Kathy Auciello, was walking to get her car. Police believe Auciello was struck by what appeared to be a white Lincoln MKX crossover SUV, with a model year between 2016-18, according to surveillance footage.

The mother of two was left with serious injuries and lying in the pouring rain, according to her husband. He told 7NEWS she has since been in and out of the hospital, needing an MRI Tuesday night as her recovery continues.

“Do the right thing, turn yourself in,” Lou Auciello said regarding the driver. “I mean, it was raining out – maybe you didn’t see her or maybe, you know, you weren’t paying attention, but at least have the decency to pull over and see if they’re alive and call ‘911.’ That 5-10 minutes that she was lying there in the street could have been a matter of life and death. Fortunately, it wasn’t, but what if it was?”

In addition to detailing the make and model, police also believe the vehicle likely has damage to its front end. Anyone with information is asked to call Winchester police detectives at (781) 729-1214 and reference case #382659.

