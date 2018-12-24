Do you know the owner of this West Point Class Ring?

BOSTON (WHDH) - 7News is hoping to find the owner of a West Point Class Ring that was turned in at the front desk on Christmas Eve.

The 1978 class ring is engraved with the name John Green and had a second engraving that appears to reach “Michau.”

Anyone who may have information about the ring or who may know who it belongs to are encouraged to call 7News 617-725-0775.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)