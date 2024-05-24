BOSTON (WHDH) - When Gills first arrived at MSPCA’s Animal Medical Center, it wasn’t set in stone that the two-year-old stray cat would live. Two weeks and multiple surgeries later, the MSPCA is now hoping they can reunite Gills with his human family.

Boston Animal Control found Gillis in Dorchester on May 10, he had multiple fractures in his face and was in “immense pain”. Officers said they believed he was likely hit by a car.

“Honestly, Gills’ was in really tough shape when he came to us,” said Deborah Bobek, director of operations at the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. “He needed a lot of medical attention immediately to help make him feel comfortable, and we knew it would take a lot of work to get him to a spot where he would eventually be able to live the happy life he deserves.”

Gills underwent multiple surgeries, including the removal of both eyes and the use of a wire to repair his fractured jaw, with the feline “kept comfortable with pain medication until veterinarians were able to complete his treatment.

“After that first procedure, Gills woke up purring and he was very sweet despite everything that he was going through,” said Dr. Rebecca Fellman, who is part of the team treating Gills at the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center clinic. “So we were confident that he had the fighting spirit needed to see this through.”

Veterinarians said they expect about eight weeks for his facial fractures to heal enough to remove the wire, during which time he is in foster care.

“It’s possible that Gills is someone’s beloved pet who was badly injured when he got loose,” Bobek said. “Often, it can be really overwhelming when people lose a pet. They might not know how and where to report it, and who to ask for help. No owner has come forward yet, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t out there. So we’re asking the public for help. Please reach out to us if you or anyone you know may have information on Gills’ owners.”

If no owner can be identified, the MSPCA will search for adopters willing to open their home to this very special cat. The organization will post updates on Gills’ status on its social media pages.

