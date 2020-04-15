Do you own a PlayStation 4? Here’s how you can get 2 free games from Sony

(WHDH) — Do you own a PlayStation 4? If so, you’re in luck!

Sony announced this week that it is giving away a pair of free games to users as a thank you for staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19.

In a blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said gamers can download “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” and “Journey” in the PlayStation Store at no cost.

“As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative,” Ryan wrote in the post.

The games will be available for download from April 15 through May 5.

For more information, click here.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)