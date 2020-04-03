‘Do Your Job’: State police escorting masks in Patriots tractor-trailer to NYC healthcare workers

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police is escorting a New England Patriots tractor-trailer holding a shipment of masks for healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus in New York City.

Troopers embarked on their journey from Gillette Stadium to the Big Apple on Friday morning, just one day after a Patriots team plane brought more than a million N95 masks from China to Boston.

State police say their cruiser will escort the shipment for the “entire route.”

#DoYourJob & that they are. A shipment of masks is on its way to NYC health care personnel treating Coronavirus victims. MSP cruisers will escort that shipment the entire route from Gillette Stadium to NY. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Tq0uFfnTmC — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 3, 2020

