Doberman running along highway in Springfield lured to safety with teddy bear

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Doberman running along Interstate-291 in Springfield Sunday was corralled by a quick-thinking trooper who offered him a toy.

Troopers responding to a report of a dog running on both sides of I-291 spotted the pup running in the left lane near Exit 5.

After slowing traffic in the area, Trooper Corey Brown tossed the dog a stuffed animal out of his cruiser window, which the dog ran and recovered.

While the pooch was preoccupied with his new toy, troopers were able to capture it and return him to his owner.

