Dockless electric scooters confiscated by city workers in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The dockless electric scooters seen the past few weeks in Cambridge are no longer.

The battery-powered rental scooters, called Birds, arrived in mid-July, landing on sidewalks and catching city officials by surprise.

Wednesday, city workers in Cambridge confiscated the scooters.

A city spokesman said the Los Angeles-based company did not get the necessary permits before placing the scooters in Cambridge.

The city sent a cease-and-desist letter, and after not hearing back, they picked up more than 60 scooters around the city.

