Dockless electric scooters popping up in Cambridge, Somerville leaves Walsh concerned

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dockless electric scooters are an increasingly popular way to get around but along with convenience, they’re causing some complaints.

The battery-power rental scooters called Birds arrived unexpectedly in Cambridge and Somerville Friday, causing concerns for Mayor Marty Walsh.

“I’m a little taken aback, a little surprised by what Somerville and Cambridge experienced without any really notification,” he said.

People can get the scooters, which go up to 15 mph, by downloading the Bird app and putting in a credit card.

The app urges riders to wear helmets, follow the rules of the road and ride in a bike lane or close to the right curb.

Even with safety as a top priority for the scooter company, Walsh still worries about the added traffic.

“There’s a lot of concerns I have about adding more congestion to the street, particularly if we don’t have a full understanding of what they’re all about,” he said.

Bird says they won’t add any more scooters until each one averages three or more rides per day.

The scooters have also popped up in other cities across the country, leaving officials wary of the transportation method.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin sued in late June to have the company get the scooters off the streets.

Nashville, Tennessee did the same before dropping their lawsuit.

San Francisco banned the scooters until Bird, and other scooter companies, applied for permits.

Denver Public Works employees removed scooters from public rights of way and ordered scooter companies cease operations until regulations are in place.

