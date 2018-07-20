Dockless scooters debut in Cambridge, Somerville

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dockless, electric scooters made their debut Friday in Cambridge and Somerville.

The battery-powered rental scooters are called Birds, and they arrived in the middle of the night, landing on sidewalks and catching city officials by surprise

Unlike bike-sharing systems around Boston, these scooters don’t have docking stations. Once someone stops riding the scooter, they can park them anywhere.

The Los Angeles-based company tracks where the scooters go, and they make sure they get charged for the next day.

