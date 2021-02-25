Docs: Include primary care in vaccine plans

Massachusetts doctors are urging the state to make primary care physicians a central part of the vaccine process when supplies increase, calling it a “glaring omission” that the plan so far does not have a pathway for patients to get the shot at their doctor’s office.

Massachusetts Medical Society President Dr. David Rosman, Massachusetts chapter of the American College of Physicians Governor Dr. Elise Choi, Massachusetts chapter of the Academy of Family Physicians President Dr. Michele Parker, Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Lloyd Fisher, Dr. Russell Philips of Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care and Tufts University School of Medicine family medicine department chair Dr. Wayne Altman issued a joint statement on the topic Thursday.

They said primary care providers are usually a patients’ first source of “reliable, evidence-based information in proper context for patients” and are uniquely positioned to vaccinate quickly, safely, and for low costs.

“Primary care physicians are the most trusted source of medical care, yet, paradoxically, most patients cannot get their vaccine through their primary care physician’s office. Ultimately, this lack of access could amplify inequities among marginalized groups, including the elderly, disabled and the vaccine hesitant,” the doctors said. “Lack of vaccines for primary care practices could also create additional hurdles for those without access to the internet – subgroups who would traditionally rely on communication with their primary care physicians for basic healthcare needs, such as immunizations.”

