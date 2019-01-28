Doctor arrested on weapons, sex charges after traffic stop in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A doctor from New Hampshire was arrested on weapons and sex charges after refusing to comply with officers during a traffic stop in Auburn on Sunday night, authorities said.

Kang Lu 43, of Spofford, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court on charges of possession of a large capacity firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and engaging in sexual conduct for a fee.

An officer patrolling a section of Route 12 about 5:30 p.m. stopped a Toyota Prius with no working license plate light as it exited a Starbucks parking lot, according to Auburn police.

During the course of a roadside investigation, authorities learned Lu had just met a woman at a local motel, where police said he had paid her money in exchange for sex.

When Lu was asked to step out of his vehicle, officers observed a large fixed blade knife on his left hip. Officers then advised Lu to raise his hands and keep them up until they could handcuff him but he allegedly refused to comply and reached for his waist, where a loaded Glock handgun was said to be found.

Prior to his arrest, Lu allegedly told officers that he was not required to possess a license for any firearm and could “carry” one under the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.

An investigation is ongoing.

