BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A physician employed by the Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in Bedford appeared in federal court and was charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Sven Ljaamo, 70, was arrested after federal agents executed a search warrant at his home in Billerica.

According to court documents, investigators found tens of thousands of images and videos on his cell phone and computers at work at the hospital.

Neighbors of the doctor are stunned.

“So close to home, it’s definitely concerning,” said a neighbor.

Ljaamo’s wife spoke to 7NEWS about the charges.

“It’s a very huge mistake,” she said.

Ljaamo first denied to uploading any explicit materials, but after court paperwork was released, he eventually admitted to viewing the materials involving under age girls.

“I guess that, I’m just shocked. You never know who your neighbors are,” said another neighbor.

Ljaamo’s attorney tells 7NEWS he has no comment. He is currently held without bail and is due in court later this month.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)