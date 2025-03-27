(CNN) — A 46-year-old doctor was charged with attempted murder in the second-degree Wednesday after he allegedly attacked his wife while hiking in Oahu earlier this week, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Gerhardt Konig, an anesthesiologist, was hiking with his wife Monday morning near Pali Lookout when he “attempted to push her off the trail and then struck her multiple times to her head with a rock,” police said in a statement. Two witnesses that saw the assault called 911, they said.

Without confirming her name, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said it treated a 36-year-old woman for head and facial injuries after being assaulted, and she was transported in serious condition to a local emergency room.

CNN has reached out to the hospital for an update on the woman’s condition.

Police said they arrested Konig on Monday near Pali Highway “after a brief foot pursuit,” more than seven hours after the attack.

Konig’s bail was set at $5 million according to the Honolulu Police Department, but it was not immediately clear if he entered a plea. CNN has reached out to the prosecuting attorney for more information and is working to identify an attorney for Konig.

Konig’s Hawaii medical license, which he obtained in September 2022, was in good standing as of Tuesday evening, according to the state’s professional vocational licensing database.

Konig is suspended from working at Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he’s employed as an independent contractor, according to a representative from Maui Health.

In a statement to CNN, the representative said, “We have been made aware of the allegations against Gerhardt Konig, MD. Dr. Konig’s medical staff privileges at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been suspended pending investigation. Maui Health takes these concerns and the safety of its patients very seriously and will cooperate with authorities as appropriate.”

A representative from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center confirmed Konig worked there previously but said he has not worked with UPMC for more than two years.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)