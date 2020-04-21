Doctor says ‘curve is flattening’ as MGH sees plateau in COVID-19 patients

A patient arrives at the Massachusetts General Hospital emergency entrance, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Boston. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Healthcare professionals at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston believe the coronavirus “curve is flattening” and are optimistic that the number of infected patients seeking care has plateaued.

Analysts predict coronavirus patients will not overwhelm the hospital during this week’s surge, the Boston Globe reported.

Over the course of the last week, there have been between 100 and 150 newly reported coronavirus deaths each day, but Dr. Peter Dunn told the newspaper that a major increase in very sick patients at the hospital is unlikely.

“A lot of people still believe we are in a worst-case scenario, and that’s actually not true,” Dunn said. “The curve is flattening even more and it is due to all the many community- and government-based efforts to minimize the spread.”

Dunn, who helps oversee inpatient capacity management at MGH, also credited the “preparation” that workers put in across the Partners HealthCare network.

Despite the hospital’s hopeful outlook, Dunn warned that the public cannot let its guard down.

“That does not mean we are not in a really challenging scenario right now,” Dunn told the newspaper. “It may not be the extreme but it’s far more than any of our health systems were built for.”

Modeling reportedly shows that the hospital is expecting 376 new coronavirus patients each day this week through the weekend.

