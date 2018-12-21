SAN FRANCISCO (WHDH) — If you’re taking too many selfies for the sake of social media, you may want to cut back.

San Francisco Dr. Levi Harrison says he’s seeing a rise in “selfie wrist,” the name given to the numbness and tingling sensation people can experience in their fingers and wrists, which sometimes develops into sharp pain.

“Selfie wrist” is caused by hyper-flexing your wrist inwards to capture a perfect selfie angle, according to Harrison.

During the summer, Kim Kardashian declared she wasn’t taking selfies anymore because of the condition.

However, her doctor says “selfie wrist” is caused by holding devices for too long without moving.

In 2017, Irish doctors who published a paper about “selfie wrist” concluded that the culprit was proprioception, which means spatial awareness.

They said selfie-takers were concentrating too much on their phone rather than their surroundings.

No matter the cause, a solution to combat “selfie wrist” is to stop taking selfies if your hands start to hurt.

