WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A regulatory board in Maine has temporarily suspended the license of a physician because of claims he inappropriately signed COVID-19 exemption letters.

The Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensure has suspended the license of Waterville doctor Paul Gosselin for 30 days. Gosselin is also accused of spreading misinformation about the virus.

The board reviewed exemption letters signed by Gosselin and reports from other providers that he spread the misinformation, the Bangor Daily News reported Monday. The board’s order states that Gosselin must make new arrangements for the care of his patients.

Gosselin’s attorney, Ron Jenkins of Portland, did not respond to a reporter’s request for comment.

Gosselin was also suspended in 2014 after findings that he practiced medicine after ingesting drugs and prescribed himself medication when not in need of treatment.

