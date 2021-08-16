WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Five doctors at St. Vincent Hospital sent a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker Monday asking him to step in as the nurses’ strike at the hospital nears its sixth month.

The members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association have been striking at the hospital, which is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, for more than 150 days. The nurses say they are looking for improvements to staffing so they can better care for their patients.

The doctors are asking Baker to get involved as COVID-19 cases surge.

