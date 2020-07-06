Doctors call for more clarity from WHO on airborne transmission of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 200 doctors from around the world are asking the World Health Organization to be more transparent about how the coronavirus can be transmitted through the air.

Experts say airborne transmission means the virus can spread either in droplet form or mist, like when a person sneezes. The rate of infection depends on how close people are together.

As businesses open for indoor service in Massachusetts, Dr. Shira Doron from Tufts Medical Center said people need to be even more cautious to avoid airborne transmission, especially by wearing masks.

“When you wear a mask it prevents you from spreading both droplets and aerosol, that’s important,” Doron said.

Doron said the virus can’t be spread through HVAC systems and that ventilation and keeping room occupancy down is also important to stop the spread of the virus.

