Doctors collect iPads so coronavirus patients can talk with family

BOSTON (WHDH) - As coronavirus patients fight for their life in intensive care, they can’t bring smartphones or tablets with them to connect with family — and sometimes they die without any goodbyes.

“When I heard the news that these Covid patients were unable to say goodbye, or even talk when they were in the hospital, I felt for them,” said Boston-area Dr. Rachel Hitt. “And I said ‘Oh, I could do something about this, I could fix this.

So Hitt and a friend are working to collect iPads and other devices, and they’ve been stunned by the donations she’s received.

“[It’s] absolutely amazing, the generosity … strangers, most of these people who are donating to us are strangers,” Hitt said.

So far, more than 80 devices have been collected and donated devices are now in hospitals in Greater Boston and Rhode Island.

“Oftentimes a family wants to say goodbye to the patients and if they could see them, then we could use this phone,” Hitt said. “It’s a nice way for them to connect and close the loop and be able to say things that they might not ever be able to say again.”

If you’d like to donate your smartphone or tablet to hospital patients, please contact Ipads4covidcare@gmail.com.

