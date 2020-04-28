Doctors, engineers team up to fix defective masks donated to Brigham and Women’s hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of doctors and engineers came together to make sure a major mask donation to a local hospital would still be viable after it turned out defective earlier this month.

Brethren Ministries in Pennsylvania donated 50,000 N95 masks to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, but the masks were found to have defective straps, making it impossible for health care workers to wear them safely.

“It may seem very simple to fix a strap, but it has to maintain an airtight seal for 80 hours,” said Brigham Dr. Jeff Karp.

But a team of doctors and engineers from the hospital, in collaboration with New Balance, came up with a design prototype, fixed the masks, and field tested them — all in one week.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)