Doctor’s pull venomous spider out of woman’s ear

(WHDH) — Doctor’s in Missouri made an eerie discovery when they pulled a venomous spider out of a woman’s ear.

Susie Torres went to a clinic for what she thought was just painful water stuck in her ear.

However, when the medical assistant examined her, they found a venomous brown recluse spider.

Now, Torres says she is lucky she was not bitten.

“I never thought that they would crawl in your ear or any part of your body,” she said.

In the future, Torres says she will be taking extra precautions and sleep with cotton in her ears.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)