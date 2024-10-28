MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - As smoke sweeps Massachusetts as a result of multiple burning brush fires, doctors warn that it could make it harder for some to breath.

In areas affected by the various blazes, certain groups of people should be more cautious — including children and older adults, according to Dr. Wynne Armand, of the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for the Environment and Health.

In addition, those with heart or lung conditions, people who are pregnant, and those who have to work outdoors, should take care while air quality is not ideal, Armand said.

Doctors say breathing in too much smoke can lead to irritation of the eyes, throat, and skin. Wearing a mask can help.

“The more concerning symptoms that I would recommend seeking prompt attention would be difficulty breathing, intense coughing, chest pain, or palpitations — feeling like your heart is fluttering or racing — would all be of concern,” Armand said.

Experts say that if you have to be outdoors, near the smoke, limit any heavy activity.

