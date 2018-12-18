Doctors stunned after young girl’s inoperable brain tumor disappears

(WHDH) — Doctors caring for a young girl who was suffering from an inoperable brain tumor were stunned when they learned the incurable cancerous mass had suddenly disappeared.

Roxli Doss was undergoing treatment at Dell Children’s Medical Center after being diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma in June, according to KVUE-TV.

Doss’ family explained in a gofundme post that the 11-year-old girl first went to the hospital after complaining of constant headaches and that doctors found a tumor on the back of her brain that was pushing on her spinal cord.

Dr. Virginia Harrod described the girl’s condition as a “very rare” and “devastating disease” that causes swallowing problems, vision loss, decreased ability to speak, and breathing issues, among other symptoms.

Doss went on to go through weeks of radiation even though doctors explained that there was no cure for her disease.

The Doss family told the news outlet that all they could do was “pray for a miracle.”

A miracle is what they got.

The tumor was reportedly undetectable on an MRI scan after the radiation treatment.

Harrod had no explanation as to why the tumor disappeared, calling the scan results “unbelievable.”

Doss will undergo additional treatment as a precaution.

