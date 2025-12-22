BOSTON (WHDH) - As travel ramps up for the holidays, doctors are warning of a “super flu” strain that is overwhelming hospitals in Europe.

In Massachusetts, officials said the state is at a high flu risk, based on flu-related doctor visits that are on the rise.

So far this season, the state has reported 13 flu deaths.

Experts said the best way to protect yourself is the flu vaccine.

