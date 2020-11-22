Doctors weighing in as Americans remain skeptical about potential vaccine

With Pfizer and Moderna seeking approval for a potential coronavirus vaccine, many Americans remain skeptical.

A recent Gallop poll found that more than 40 percent of Americans say they don’t want a vaccine.

Doctors are weighing in to alleviate patients’ concerns about a potential vaccine, saying that an approved vaccine will have met all safety standards.

Medical experts point to the higher than normal participation rates for these vaccine trials.

A lot of questions regarding who was involved in those trials and how effective an approved vaccine may be are understandable at this stage, medical experts say.

Pfizer is hoping its vaccine is approved by the FDA around Dec. 10.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)