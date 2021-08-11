(WHDH) — Doctors now have new insights into the potential neurological effects of COVID-19 after a young, healthy woman suffered a rare case of brain inflammation caused by the virus.

The 26-year-old woman was diagnosed with the virus four days after an airplane flight last year and her symptoms were initially mild with weakness on the left side of her body, but they progressed in a matter of weeks, according to the UC San Diego Health.

The woman had no headaches and had experienced no change in her mental status or cognition, however, magnetic resonance imaging revealed multiple lesions in the right frontoparietal region of her brain, doctors said. That particular part of the brain is involved in motor control and sensation of the left side of the body.

A biopsy is said to have revealed CNS lymphocytic vasculitis — inflammation or swelling of blood vessels in the brain and spine.

The woman underwent a series of treatments and started an immunosuppressive medication. Doctors say the lesions substantially decreased after six months and no new lesions had formed.

“Her case tells researchers and clinicians to consider these serious potential brain complications even in young patients and those with minor initial COVID-19 infections,” Jennifer Graves, a neurologist at the hospital, said in a statement.

The woman marked the first confirmed case of COVID-19 CNS vasculitis

