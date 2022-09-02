BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk County District Attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo revealed new information Friday regarding sexual assault allegations made against the Boston City Councilor.

Arroyo publicized some of the documents he filed for this week via Twitter, which showed a detective looking into claims of sexual assault from 2005 determined found them to be unfounded. The case was closed a year later, after assessments of the information found that no crime was committed.

“Not only is @DAKevinHayden’s use of the office in this way unethical and a violation of professional responsibility – It’s also a blatant lie,” the tweet read, sharing a screenshot of a document entitled “SEXUAL ASSAULT UNIT – CASE UPDATE3.”

The document, attributed to police detective Dante Williams on Nov. 3, 2005, stated:

“On July 21, 2006, Det. Williams was assigned this case. After thoroughly reviewing the case file, including all the investigative reports contained within it, I have concluded that this case should be cleared as unfounded.”

Arroyo was accused of two separate sexual assaults in 2005 and 2007.

The Councilor faced backlash after The Boston Globe reported the allegations in late August. One of the victims recanted their allegations, while the other stood by what she said 17 years ago, according to the Globe.

In a statement, Arroyo’s team said the files, ordered to be released by a judge Thursday night, confirmed that the councilor “never sexually assaulted anyone.”

“Even though these charges were determined to be unfounded, Ricardo understands that this issue has been difficult for so many people in our community, especially survivors of sexual assault,” the statement read. “He is very sympathetic to the expressed concerns of the individual from 2005…”

The attorney of the woman from the ’05 case, who reiterated his client told the truth at the time, said the use of the word “unfounded” in the reports can have specific implications.

“The words ‘unfounded’ are there,” said Attorney Leonard Kesten. “Unfounded, in this context, and in almost every police context, means that they’ve reviewed the facts and decided there’s no crime. You can do something wrong and not commit a crime.”

Interim Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Arroyo’s opponent in the DA race, released a statement that said after the office’s review of the unredacted file, nothing in them suggested or indicated the allegations are unfounded or question the validity of the victim’s statements.

