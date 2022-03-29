PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge has sealed court documents stemming from the arrest of a former Maine gubernatorial candidate on charges of possessing child pornography.

Eliot Cutler is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 3. The court documents will remain sealed until then or until he is indicted by a grand jury, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Cutler’s attorney Walter McKee has declined to comment on the charges.

McKee told the Press Herald that the judge granted the motions to seal the affidavits on Monday. McKee said he was concerned publication of the details would make it hard for the court to seat an impartial jury if Cutler is indicted.

Several Maine politicians have announced they were making charitable donations with money Cutler contributed to their campaigns. They include Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and independent Sen. Angus King.

Cutler ran for governor as an independent in 2010 and 2014.

