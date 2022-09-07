WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Among the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago include at least one that details the nuclear defenses of a foreign government, the Washington Post has reported.

The Post reported that agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home found one describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities. While the Post didn’t identify the foreign government named in the document, it did report that some of the documents seized detail top secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some cabinet members or near-cabinet members could give other officials clearance on those details.

Meanwhile, Trump posted on his own social media network that he’s unhappy about some other items seized in the search.



“Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they’ll see that I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!), plus personal Tax Records (Illegal to take), and lawyer/client/privileged information, a definite NO, NO. Days of the Soviet Union!” he wrote.

In Washington, Democratic senators are saying the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago are an outrage, while Republicans have said they need to hear more and are concerned about the Department of Justice’s handling of the search and seizure.

