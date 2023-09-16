COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The police chief in Cohasset says the department “dodged a tragedy” when a large tree fell onto a police cruiser on Saturday.

An officer who responded to a report of low-hanging wires at the intersection of South Main Street and River Road was uninjured when a large tree snapped and fell onto his 2018 Ford Police Interceptor, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

In a statement, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said, “We dodged a tragedy today, and I’m so thankful that the officer is OK. This incident is an excellent example of why we always encourage people to stay indoors during these storm events.”

No additional information was immediately available.

