Dodgers-Giants series opener in San Francisco rained out

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The opener of the Dodgers-Giants weekend series scheduled for Friday night was rained out.

With heavy rains forecast in the Bay Area all weekend, the Giants postponed the game more than seven hours before the scheduled first pitch. The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on April 28.

Saturday’s game was also pushed back by two hours to a 3:05 p.m. PDT.

Derek Holland (0-1) had been set to pitch Friday and is now pushed back to Monday’s series opener at home against Arizona.

On Saturday, right-hander Chris Stratton (0-1) opposes Los Angeles lefty Rich Hill (1-0), while lefty Ty Blach (1-1) starts Sunday for the Giants against Dodgers ace lefty Clayton Kershaw (0-2).

Kenta Maeda (1-0) had been the Dodgers slated starter Friday.

This marked just the sixth rainout at 19-year-old AT&T Park and first since April 12, 2006, when the Astros were in town. It also was only the 33rd rainout since the franchise moved West to San Francisco in 1958.

Fans with tickets to tonight’s game should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the rescheduled game on April 28th at 1:05pm. MORE INFO: https://t.co/a5aDwYavkS#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/LPDrxvjEo2 — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) April 6, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)