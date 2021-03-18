DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who decided to get crafty with their license plate recently got pulled over by police in Dighton.

The driver drew their own plate using a marker and cardboard and then put it on the back of their car.

Dighton police posted a picture of the plate on Facebook, writing, “Ummm…no sir. Your random, made-up ‘plate’ doesn’t exactly cut it…even with COVID exemptions through the RMV.”

