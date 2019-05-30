‘Doesn’t have a conscience’: Aunt of woman killed in Westport hit-and-run speaks out after suspect faces judge

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Westport earlier this month that left a 30-year-old woman dead was ordered held without bail Thursday after officials say he surrendered to police.

Gerard Lugo, 54, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the May 7 crash that killed Stephanie Tripp, of Fall River, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Lugo was arraigned in Fall River District Court on numerous criminal charges, including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Lugo allegedly exited his car after striking Tripp and told a witness that he was sorry and didn’t mean to hit the victim before speeding away from the scene.

Tripp’s aunt, Laurie Samford, blasted Lugo outside of the courthouse, saying her family wants justice for the heinous crime.

“I just can’t believe somebody would run somebody down and leave them on the side of the road and wait three weeks,” she told reporters. “If he was nervous and he panicked, that would be understandable but to wait three weeks, he obviously doesn’t have a conscience.”

After locating the suspect vehicle last week, police say they executed a search warrant at Lugo’s apartment on Cherry Street and found 200 grams of heroin.

As a result, he will face an additional charge of trafficking heroin in excess of 100 grams.

Westport police officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 288 Old Bedford Road about 8:15 p.m. on May 7 found Tripp suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remained in critical condition until she died on May 16.

A preliminary investigation suggests Tripp was walking along the side of the roadway when she was struck by a BMW.

Lugo is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

