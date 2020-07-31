Dog abandoned by owner after nearly dying of heat stroke in Boston finds loving home in Minnesota

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog that was abandoned by his owner after nearly dying of heat stroke in Boston earlier this month is now on is way to a loving home in Minnesota, MSPCA-Angell announced Friday.

Rocco, a 3-year-old pit bull, will be making the move to the North Star state with his new owner, Liz, the Boston-based non-profit said in a tweet.

An animal control officer responding to a call about a dog in distress on Dartmouth Street in Boston’s Back Bay on July 9 found Rocco suffering from heat stroke, according to the MSPCA.

The MSPCA says Rocco’s owner accompanied him to the hospital, but took off shortly after arriving, never coming back to claim the dog.

Rocco’s temperature reached 106 degrees and he was seizing by the time he arrived at the hospital, so veterinarians administered valium, IV fluids, and active cooling treatment.

Rocco is said to be a spirited pup who seems to enjoy the company of other dogs and people.

