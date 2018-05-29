Dog abandoned in backpack in West Roxbury finds forever home

WEST ROXBURY (WHDH) — A dog found abandoned last week has gone to her forever home after being adopted.

The pomeranian, named Jan, was found in a backpack in West Roxbury. A good Samaritan noticed the bag moving and brought Jan to the MSPCA, where she has been recovering.

The MSPCA shared a picture on Twitter earlier of Jan with her new owner, a woman from Bridgewater.

