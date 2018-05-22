Dog ‘adopts’ 9 orphaned ducklings

(WHDH) – A dog at an English castle is a proud new “dad”… to ducklings.

Staff at Mountfitchet Castle in Essex noticed the nine tiny ducklings waddling around alone without their mother, According to the BBC.

The tourist attraction’s staff became “very worried” when the momma duck disappeared on Thursday, writing on Facebook that her offspring were left “looking a little bit lost.”

The owner of the castle, which is a local tourist attraction, said staff rescued the ducklings, and his 10-year-old labrador named Fred stepped up to watch over the brood.

“We brought the ducklings into the house as they are too young to fend for themselves, and Fred just took them under his paw – rather than his wing,” owner Jeremy Goldsmith told the BBC. “He’s got a lovely nature and has grown up around rescued animals.”

The ducklings sleep in Fred’s bed and follow him around the castle and its grounds, according to Goldsmith.

“They absolutely adore him and he has now resigned himself to being a stay-at-home dad looking after the nine baby ducklings,” Goldsmith said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)