MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of four escaped a house fire in Marlborough Friday morning thanks to their dog.

Flames broke out at the two-family home on Chestnut Street around 3 a.m., sending their dog scurrying around the house as it woke the family up, fire officials said.

Part of the roof collapsed due to the fire.

Marlborough firefighters called in help from other towns to fight the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Divi, a 3yo poodle, started barking and woke his owners before a fire broke out at their home in Marlborough #7news pic.twitter.com/ewMmYZJbXj — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) July 6, 2018

A family’s dog wakes them before flames engulf their Marlboro home. A neighbor took this photo #7news pic.twitter.com/lceUQJOyvG — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) July 6, 2018

