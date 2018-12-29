Dog alerts family to fire inside NH home without working smoke detectors

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a home in Barnstead, New Hampshire went up in flames on Saturday.

Fire crews responding to the scene say there were no working smoke alarms in the house but the family dog alerted everyone to the fire by barking.

Everyone was able to make it out safely.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

