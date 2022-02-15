STREATOR, Ill. (WHDH) — A dog’s alertness helped lead to the rescue of a golden retriever that had been trapped in a sinkhole for nearly a day in Streator, Illinois.

A man was out walking his dog at Marilla Park on Saturday morning when his pup led him to a golden retriever, named Macy, trapped in a five-foot sinkhole.

Firefighters arrived and attempted to use a ladder to get Macy out but the older dog could not climb it.

Streator Fire Chief Fred McClellan then went into the sinkhole and wrapped a harness around Macy so the rescue team could pull her out.

Macy, who was a bit shaken, was reunited with her owner.

