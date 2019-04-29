EASTONVILLE, Wash. (WHDH) — A dog stood by her owner’s side after he died while hiking in Washington state, alerting rescuers to the man’s body.

The 64-year-old was out hiking with his dog Daisy when medical examiner’s say he passed away from heart disease.

His wife called 911 to report her husband and their dog missing early Thursday morning, prompting an extensive search.

Around 4:45 p.m., crews say they heard Daisy barking near a steep embankment.

It took them another 30 minutes to get to the location, where crews found the missing man’s body with Daisy standing next to him.

Jennifer Brenes, president of King County Search and Rescue, says the victim often went hiking but he did not leave his wife a note.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)