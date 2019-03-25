Dog and cat ‘best friends’ find forever home in Sudbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - An unlikely pair of furry best friends have found their forever home after they were dropped off together at the MSPCA’s adoption center in Jamaica Plain earlier this month.

A 6-year-old cat named Kitty and a 2-year-old chihuahua named Leila were inseparable after arriving in the same cat carrier March 14.

On Monday, the MSPCA confirmed Kitty and Leila were adopted over the weekend by Andre and Elizabeth Marion, of Sudbury.

